Metronome (MET) is a cryptocurrency focused on making greater decentralization possible by building support for its token and smart contracts on multiple existing blockchain networks. Metronome aims to optimize for self-governance, reliability, and portability, as well as to satisfy the requirements of decentralized finance (DeFi), store-of-value (SoV), and method-of-payment applications. The project is founded on three key design principles: Self-governance: No undue influence from founders after the initial launch and public access Reliability and predictability: Issuance and supply are immutable Portability: Can help decentralize token ownership across different blockchains