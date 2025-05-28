meta

MetadiumMETA

Live Metadium price updates and the latest Metadium news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0224

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Metadium price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $199.93K. The table above accurately updates our META price in real time. The price of META is up 0.08% since last hour, down -1.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.73M. META has a circulating supply of 1.71B coins and a max supply of 2.00B META.

Metadium Stats

What is the market cap of Metadium?

The current market cap of Metadium is $38.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Metadium?

Currently, 8.94M of META were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $199.93K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.63%.

What is the current price of Metadium?

The price of 1 Metadium currently costs $0.02.

How many Metadium are there?

The current circulating supply of Metadium is 1.71B. This is the total amount of META that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Metadium?

Metadium (META) currently ranks 849 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 38.27M

-1.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#849

24H Volume

$ 199.93K

Circulating Supply

1,700,000,000

latest Metadium news