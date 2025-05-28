meth

Mantle Staked EtherMETH

Live Mantle Staked Ether price updates and the latest Mantle Staked Ether news.

price

$2,897.49

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,790.00

24h high

$2,953.31

The live Mantle Staked Ether price today is $2,897.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.38M. The table above accurately updates our METH price in real time. The price of METH is down -0.31% since last hour, up 3.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $996.16M. METH has a circulating supply of 343.80K coins and a max supply of 343.80K METH.

Mantle Staked Ether Stats

What is the market cap of Mantle Staked Ether?

The current market cap of Mantle Staked Ether is $996.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mantle Staked Ether?

Currently, 822.42 of METH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.27%.

What is the current price of Mantle Staked Ether?

The price of 1 Mantle Staked Ether currently costs $2,897.49.

How many Mantle Staked Ether are there?

The current circulating supply of Mantle Staked Ether is 343.80K. This is the total amount of METH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mantle Staked Ether?

Mantle Staked Ether (METH) currently ranks 102 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 996.38M

3.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#102

24H Volume

$ 2.38M

Circulating Supply

340,000

