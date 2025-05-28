Metis will be a Layer-2 scaling protocol that uses optimistic rollup technology. Its rollup solution (in development) allows developers to run applications, process transactions, and store data on a layer above Layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum, but it derives its security and settlement properties from its underlying layers. Offloading data and execution to a second layer allows Metis to provide a more scalable and cost-efficient environment for building and interacting with Web3 applications. Metis' architecture features an EVM-compatible virtual machine called the Metis Virtual Machine (MVM) that allows developers to construct contracts in a similar environment to Ethereum.