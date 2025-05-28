cat in a dogs worldMEW
Live cat in a dogs world price updates and the latest cat in a dogs world news.
$0.0039
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.004
The live cat in a dogs world price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.73M. The table above accurately updates our MEW price in real time. The price of MEW is up 0.54% since last hour, down -1.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $346.70M. MEW has a circulating supply of 88.89B coins and a max supply of 88.89B MEW.
cat in a dogs world Stats
What is the market cap of cat in a dogs world?
The current market cap of cat in a dogs world is $346.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of cat in a dogs world?
Currently, 11.72B of MEW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $45.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.47%.
What is the current price of cat in a dogs world?
The price of 1 cat in a dogs world currently costs $0.004.
How many cat in a dogs world are there?
The current circulating supply of cat in a dogs world is 88.89B. This is the total amount of MEW that is available.
What is the relative popularity of cat in a dogs world?
cat in a dogs world (MEW) currently ranks 221 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 346.66M
-1.47 %
#221
$ 45.73M
89,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
