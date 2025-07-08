xExchangeMEX
$0.00000138
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000001
24h high
$0.000006
The live xExchange price today is $0.000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.44M. The table above accurately updates our MEX price in real time. The price of MEX is down -66.11% since last hour, up 15.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.10M. MEX has a circulating supply of 4.18T coins and a max supply of 8.05T MEX.
xExchange Stats
What is the market cap of xExchange?
The current market cap of xExchange is $11.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of xExchange?
Currently, 2.49T of MEX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.00%.
What is the current price of xExchange?
The price of 1 xExchange currently costs $0.000001.
How many xExchange are there?
The current circulating supply of xExchange is 4.18T. This is the total amount of MEX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of xExchange?
xExchange (MEX) currently ranks 1535 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.04M
15.00 %
#1535
$ 3.44M
4,200,000,000,000
