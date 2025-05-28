mfer

mfercoinMFER

Live mfercoin price updates and the latest mfercoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00902

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live mfercoin price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.46M. The table above accurately updates our MFER price in real time. The price of MFER is up 0.91% since last hour, up 3.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.02M. MFER has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MFER.

mfercoin Stats

What is the market cap of mfercoin?

The current market cap of mfercoin is $9.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of mfercoin?

Currently, 162.07M of MFER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.57%.

What is the current price of mfercoin?

The price of 1 mfercoin currently costs $0.009.

How many mfercoin are there?

The current circulating supply of mfercoin is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MFER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of mfercoin?

mfercoin (MFER) currently ranks 1671 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.02M

3.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1671

24H Volume

$ 1.46M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest mfercoin news