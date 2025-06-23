MimboGameGroupMGG
The live MimboGameGroup price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.29M. The table above accurately updates our MGG price in real time. The price of MGG is up 0.01% since last hour, up 0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $153.75M. MGG has a circulating supply of 114.60B coins and a max supply of 114.60B MGG.
MimboGameGroup Stats
What is the market cap of MimboGameGroup?
The current market cap of MimboGameGroup is $153.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MimboGameGroup?
Currently, 963.38M of MGG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.09%.
What is the current price of MimboGameGroup?
The price of 1 MimboGameGroup currently costs $0.001.
How many MimboGameGroup are there?
The current circulating supply of MimboGameGroup is 114.60B. This is the total amount of MGG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MimboGameGroup?
MimboGameGroup (MGG) currently ranks 323 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
