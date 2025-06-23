$0.00134 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.001 24h high $0.001

The live MimboGameGroup price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.29M. The table above accurately updates our MGG price in real time. The price of MGG is up 0.01% since last hour, up 0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 153.75M. MGG has a circulating supply of 114.60B coins and a max supply of 114.60B MGG .