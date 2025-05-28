mgp

$0.0586

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

The live Magpie price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $176.42K. The table above accurately updates our MGP price in real time. The price of MGP is up 0.09% since last hour, down -2.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $58.61M. MGP has a circulating supply of 459.59M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MGP.

Magpie Stats

What is the market cap of Magpie?

The current market cap of Magpie is $27.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Magpie?

Currently, 3.01M of MGP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $176.42K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.99%.

What is the current price of Magpie?

The price of 1 Magpie currently costs $0.06.

How many Magpie are there?

The current circulating supply of Magpie is 459.59M. This is the total amount of MGP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Magpie?

Magpie (MGP) currently ranks 1038 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 27.07M

-2.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1038

24H Volume

$ 176.42K

Circulating Supply

460,000,000

