mia

MIAMIA

Live MIA price updates and the latest MIA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0579

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live MIA price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $602.24K. The table above accurately updates our MIA price in real time. The price of MIA is down -1.65% since last hour, down -1.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $57.85M. MIA has a circulating supply of 548.32M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MIA.

MIA Stats

What is the market cap of MIA?

The current market cap of MIA is $31.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MIA?

Currently, 10.41M of MIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $602.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.15%.

What is the current price of MIA?

The price of 1 MIA currently costs $0.06.

How many MIA are there?

The current circulating supply of MIA is 548.32M. This is the total amount of MIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MIA?

MIA (MIA) currently ranks 986 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.83M

-1.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#986

24H Volume

$ 602.24K

Circulating Supply

550,000,000

latest MIA news