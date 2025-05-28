miggles

$0.0382

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

The live Mr. Miggles price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.34M. The table above accurately updates our MIGGLES price in real time. The price of MIGGLES is up 2.11% since last hour, down -1.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.62M. MIGGLES has a circulating supply of 958.76M coins and a max supply of 958.76M MIGGLES.

Mr. Miggles Stats

What is the market cap of Mr. Miggles?

The current market cap of Mr. Miggles is $36.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mr. Miggles?

Currently, 113.68M of MIGGLES were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.64%.

What is the current price of Mr. Miggles?

The price of 1 Mr. Miggles currently costs $0.04.

How many Mr. Miggles are there?

The current circulating supply of Mr. Miggles is 958.76M. This is the total amount of MIGGLES that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mr. Miggles?

Mr. Miggles (MIGGLES) currently ranks 863 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 36.65M

-1.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#863

24H Volume

$ 4.34M

Circulating Supply

960,000,000

