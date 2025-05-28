miharu

$0.00942

The live Smiling Dolphin price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.54M. The table above accurately updates our MIHARU price in real time. The price of MIHARU is up 69.59% since last hour, up 743.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.42M. MIHARU has a circulating supply of 999.91M coins and a max supply of 999.91M MIHARU.

Smiling Dolphin Stats

What is the market cap of Smiling Dolphin?

The current market cap of Smiling Dolphin is $11.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Smiling Dolphin?

Currently, 2.18B of MIHARU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 743.50%.

What is the current price of Smiling Dolphin?

The price of 1 Smiling Dolphin currently costs $0.009.

How many Smiling Dolphin are there?

The current circulating supply of Smiling Dolphin is 999.91M. This is the total amount of MIHARU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Smiling Dolphin?

Smiling Dolphin (MIHARU) currently ranks 1713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.24M

743.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1713

24H Volume

$ 20.54M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

