$0.00271

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $158.80K. The table above accurately updates our MIM price in real time. The price of MIM is up 0.68% since last hour, down -1.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.98M. MIM has a circulating supply of 21.00B coins and a max supply of 21.00B MIM.

MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) Stats

What is the market cap of MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin)?

The current market cap of MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) is $56.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin)?

Currently, 58.53M of MIM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $158.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.23%.

What is the current price of MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin)?

The price of 1 MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) currently costs $0.003.

How many MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) are there?

The current circulating supply of MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) is 21.00B. This is the total amount of MIM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin)?

MAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) (MIM) currently ranks 690 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 56.31M

-1.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#690

24H Volume

$ 158.80K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000,000

