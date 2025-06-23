$0.993 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.99 24h high $0.99

The live MAI price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.05K. The table above accurately updates our MIMATIC price in real time. The price of MIMATIC is down -0.02% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 300.17M. MIMATIC has a circulating supply of 27.56M coins and a max supply of 302.38M MIMATIC .