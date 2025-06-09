mini

miniMINI

Live mini price updates and the latest mini news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00956

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live mini price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.11M. The table above accurately updates our MINI price in real time. The price of MINI is up 13.47% since last hour, up 66.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.37M. MINI has a circulating supply of 875.82M coins and a max supply of 875.82M MINI.

mini Stats

What is the market cap of mini?

The current market cap of mini is $8.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of mini?

Currently, 220.64M of MINI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 66.31%.

What is the current price of mini?

The price of 1 mini currently costs $0.01.

How many mini are there?

The current circulating supply of mini is 875.82M. This is the total amount of MINI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of mini?

mini (MINI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.58M

66.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 2.11M

Circulating Supply

880,000,000

latest mini news