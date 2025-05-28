Mirror is a DeFi protocol powered by smart contracts on the Terra network that enables the creation of synthetic assets called Mirrored Assets (mAssets). mAssets mimic the price behavior of real-world assets and give traders anywhere in the world open access to price exposure without the burdens of owning or transacting real assets.
Mir TokenMIR
price
$0.00106
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.01
The live Mir Token price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $87.78K. The table above accurately updates our MIR price in real time. The price of MIR is down -78.47% since last hour, down -1.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.65M. MIR has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 2.50B MIR.
about Mir Token
What is Mir Token?
Mir Token Stats
What is the market cap of Mir Token?
The current market cap of Mir Token is $3.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mir Token?
Currently, 82.77M of MIR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $87.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.55%.
What is the current price of Mir Token?
The price of 1 Mir Token currently costs $0.001.
How many Mir Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Mir Token is 500.00M. This is the total amount of MIR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mir Token?
Mir Token (MIR) currently ranks 1676 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 3.46M
-1.55 %
#1676
$ 87.78K
500,000,000
