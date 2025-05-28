miu

$0.000000113

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000001

24h high

$0.0000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live MIU price today is $0.0000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $216.53K. The table above accurately updates our MIU price in real time. The price of MIU is up 0.80% since last hour, down -0.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $102.09M. MIU has a circulating supply of 900.00T coins and a max supply of 900.00T MIU.

MIU Stats

What is the market cap of MIU?

The current market cap of MIU is $102.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MIU?

Currently, 1.91T of MIU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $216.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.42%.

What is the current price of MIU?

The price of 1 MIU currently costs $0.0000001.

How many MIU are there?

The current circulating supply of MIU is 900.00T. This is the total amount of MIU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MIU?

MIU (MIU) currently ranks 490 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 102.09M

-0.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#490

24H Volume

$ 216.53K

Circulating Supply

900,000,000,000,000

