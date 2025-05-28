mix

$0.00111

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live MixMarvel price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $578.38K. The table above accurately updates our MIX price in real time. The price of MIX is up 0.14% since last hour, down -1.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.14M. MIX has a circulating supply of 9.71B coins and a max supply of 10.00B MIX.

MixMarvel Stats

What is the market cap of MixMarvel?

The current market cap of MixMarvel is $10.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MixMarvel?

Currently, 519.11M of MIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $578.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.97%.

What is the current price of MixMarvel?

The price of 1 MixMarvel currently costs $0.001.

How many MixMarvel are there?

The current circulating supply of MixMarvel is 9.71B. This is the total amount of MIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MixMarvel?

MixMarvel (MIX) currently ranks 1559 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.82M

-1.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1559

24H Volume

$ 578.38K

Circulating Supply

9,700,000,000

