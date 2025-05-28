mixie

The live Mixie price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.50M. The table above accurately updates our MIXIE price in real time. The price of MIXIE is down -7.54% since last hour, up 5.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.56M. MIXIE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MIXIE.

Mixie Stats

What is the market cap of Mixie?

The current market cap of Mixie is $8.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mixie?

Currently, 330.72M of MIXIE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.70%.

What is the current price of Mixie?

The price of 1 Mixie currently costs $0.008.

How many Mixie are there?

The current circulating supply of Mixie is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MIXIE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mixie?

Mixie (MIXIE) currently ranks 1701 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.69M

5.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#1701

24H Volume

$ 2.50M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

