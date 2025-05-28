360noscope420blazeitMLG
Live 360noscope420blazeit price updates and the latest 360noscope420blazeit news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0127
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live 360noscope420blazeit price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.90M. The table above accurately updates our MLG price in real time. The price of MLG is down -2.57% since last hour, up 10.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.68M. MLG has a circulating supply of 997.52M coins and a max supply of 997.52M MLG.
360noscope420blazeit Stats
What is the market cap of 360noscope420blazeit?
The current market cap of 360noscope420blazeit is $12.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of 360noscope420blazeit?
Currently, 149.66M of MLG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.90M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.74%.
What is the current price of 360noscope420blazeit?
The price of 1 360noscope420blazeit currently costs $0.01.
How many 360noscope420blazeit are there?
The current circulating supply of 360noscope420blazeit is 997.52M. This is the total amount of MLG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of 360noscope420blazeit?
360noscope420blazeit (MLG) currently ranks 1454 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.68M
10.74 %
#1454
$ 1.90M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/