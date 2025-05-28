mlk

Live MiL.k price updates and the latest MiL.k news.

price

$0.166

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.17

The live MiL.k price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.20M. The table above accurately updates our MLK price in real time. The price of MLK is down -0.25% since last hour, down -2.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $163.75M. MLK has a circulating supply of 463.89M coins and a max supply of 986.25M MLK.

MiL.k Stats

What is the market cap of MiL.k?

The current market cap of MiL.k is $77.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MiL.k?

Currently, 25.30M of MLK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.00%.

What is the current price of MiL.k?

The price of 1 MiL.k currently costs $0.17.

How many MiL.k are there?

The current circulating supply of MiL.k is 463.89M. This is the total amount of MLK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MiL.k?

MiL.k (MLK) currently ranks 587 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 77.02M

-2.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#587

24H Volume

$ 4.20M

Circulating Supply

460,000,000

