$0.038

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

The live Media Licensing Token price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.15K. The table above accurately updates our MLT price in real time. The price of MLT is up 0.05% since last hour, up 14.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.60M. MLT has a circulating supply of 146.40M coins and a max supply of 200.00M MLT.

What is the market cap of Media Licensing Token?

The current market cap of Media Licensing Token is $5.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Media Licensing Token?

Currently, 1.37M of MLT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.24%.

What is the current price of Media Licensing Token?

The price of 1 Media Licensing Token currently costs $0.04.

How many Media Licensing Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Media Licensing Token is 146.40M. This is the total amount of MLT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Media Licensing Token?

Media Licensing Token (MLT) currently ranks 1628 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.73M

14.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1628

24H Volume

$ 52.15K

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

