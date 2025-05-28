mnde

MarinadeMNDE

Live Marinade price updates and the latest Marinade news.

price

$0.125

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Marinade price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.77M. The table above accurately updates our MNDE price in real time. The price of MNDE is up 1.29% since last hour, down -0.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $125.23M. MNDE has a circulating supply of 411.08M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MNDE.

Marinade Stats

What is the market cap of Marinade?

What is the current trading activity of Marinade?

What is the current price of Marinade?

How many Marinade are there?

What is the relative popularity of Marinade?

market data

Market Cap

$ 51.48M

-0.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#727

24H Volume

$ 1.77M

Circulating Supply

410,000,000

