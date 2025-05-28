mnt

The live Mantle price today is $0.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $193.43M. The table above accurately updates our MNT price in real time. The price of MNT is up 0.08% since last hour, down -0.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.50B. MNT has a circulating supply of 3.36B coins and a max supply of 6.22B MNT.

Mantle Stats

What is the market cap of Mantle?

The current market cap of Mantle is $2.44B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mantle?

Currently, 267.15M of MNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $193.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.12%.

What is the current price of Mantle?

The price of 1 Mantle currently costs $0.72.

How many Mantle are there?

The current circulating supply of Mantle is 3.36B. This is the total amount of MNT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mantle?

Mantle (MNT) currently ranks 55 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.44B

-0.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#55

24H Volume

$ 193.43M

Circulating Supply

3,400,000,000

