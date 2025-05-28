Minutes Network TokenMNTX
Live Minutes Network Token price updates and the latest Minutes Network Token news.
price
sponsored by
$0.233
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.22
24h high
$0.24
The live Minutes Network Token price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.53K. The table above accurately updates our MNTX price in real time. The price of MNTX is up 0.19% since last hour, down -2.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.82M. MNTX has a circulating supply of 72.19M coins and a max supply of 72.19M MNTX.
Minutes Network Token Stats
What is the market cap of Minutes Network Token?
The current market cap of Minutes Network Token is $16.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Minutes Network Token?
Currently, 221.14K of MNTX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.66%.
What is the current price of Minutes Network Token?
The price of 1 Minutes Network Token currently costs $0.23.
How many Minutes Network Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Minutes Network Token is 72.19M. This is the total amount of MNTX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Minutes Network Token?
Minutes Network Token (MNTX) currently ranks 1245 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.82M
-2.66 %
#1245
$ 51.53K
72,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/