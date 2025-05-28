mntx

Minutes Network TokenMNTX

Live Minutes Network Token price updates and the latest Minutes Network Token news.

price

$0.233

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.24

VS
USD
BTC

The live Minutes Network Token price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.53K. The table above accurately updates our MNTX price in real time. The price of MNTX is up 0.19% since last hour, down -2.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.82M. MNTX has a circulating supply of 72.19M coins and a max supply of 72.19M MNTX.

Minutes Network Token Stats

What is the market cap of Minutes Network Token?

The current market cap of Minutes Network Token is $16.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Minutes Network Token?

Currently, 221.14K of MNTX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.66%.

What is the current price of Minutes Network Token?

The price of 1 Minutes Network Token currently costs $0.23.

How many Minutes Network Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Minutes Network Token is 72.19M. This is the total amount of MNTX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Minutes Network Token?

Minutes Network Token (MNTX) currently ranks 1245 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.82M

-2.66 %

Market Cap Rank

#1245

24H Volume

$ 51.53K

Circulating Supply

72,000,000

latest Minutes Network Token news