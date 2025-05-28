mod

price

$0.0849

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$1.42

The live Modefi price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $837.01. The table above accurately updates our MOD price in real time. The price of MOD is up 1.93% since last hour, up 7.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.87M. MOD has a circulating supply of 16.08M coins and a max supply of 22.00M MOD.

Modefi Stats

What is the market cap of Modefi?

The current market cap of Modefi is $22.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Modefi?

Currently, 9.86K of MOD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $837.01 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.33%.

What is the current price of Modefi?

The price of 1 Modefi currently costs $0.08.

How many Modefi are there?

The current circulating supply of Modefi is 16.08M. This is the total amount of MOD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Modefi?

Modefi (MOD) currently ranks 1044 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 22.73M

7.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#1044

24H Volume

$ 837.01

Circulating Supply

16,000,000

