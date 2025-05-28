mof

$0.000711

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0005

VS
USD
BTC

The live Molecular Future price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.59B. The table above accurately updates our MOF price in real time. The price of MOF is up 1.15% since last hour, up 11.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $71.10K. MOF has a circulating supply of 50.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00M MOF.

Molecular Future Stats

What is the market cap of Molecular Future?

The current market cap of Molecular Future is $35.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Molecular Future?

Currently, 6.45T of MOF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.59B have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.48%.

What is the current price of Molecular Future?

The price of 1 Molecular Future currently costs $0.0007.

How many Molecular Future are there?

The current circulating supply of Molecular Future is 50.00B. This is the total amount of MOF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Molecular Future?

Molecular Future (MOF) currently ranks 270 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 35.47M

11.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#270

24H Volume

$ 4.59B

Circulating Supply

50,000,000,000

