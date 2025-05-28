mojo

Planet MojoMOJO

Live Planet Mojo price updates and the latest Planet Mojo news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.018

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Planet Mojo price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $254.34K. The table above accurately updates our MOJO price in real time. The price of MOJO is down -0.68% since last hour, down -0.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.02M. MOJO has a circulating supply of 748.48M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MOJO.

Planet Mojo Stats

What is the market cap of Planet Mojo?

The current market cap of Planet Mojo is $13.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Planet Mojo?

Currently, 14.12M of MOJO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $254.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.88%.

What is the current price of Planet Mojo?

The price of 1 Planet Mojo currently costs $0.02.

How many Planet Mojo are there?

The current circulating supply of Planet Mojo is 748.48M. This is the total amount of MOJO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Planet Mojo?

Planet Mojo (MOJO) currently ranks 1138 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.52M

-0.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#1138

24H Volume

$ 254.34K

Circulating Supply

750,000,000

latest Planet Mojo news