money

Defi.moneyMONEY

Live Defi.money price updates and the latest Defi.money news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.997

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.98

24h high

$0.99

VS
USD
BTC

The live Defi.money price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.43K. The table above accurately updates our MONEY price in real time. The price of MONEY is down -0.21% since last hour, down -0.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.00M. MONEY has a circulating supply of 10.03M coins and a max supply of 10.03M MONEY.

Defi.money Stats

What is the market cap of Defi.money?

The current market cap of Defi.money is $10.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Defi.money?

Currently, 62.61K of MONEY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.27%.

What is the current price of Defi.money?

The price of 1 Defi.money currently costs $1.00.

How many Defi.money are there?

The current circulating supply of Defi.money is 10.03M. This is the total amount of MONEY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Defi.money?

Defi.money (MONEY) currently ranks 1306 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.01M

-0.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#1306

24H Volume

$ 62.43K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

latest Defi.money news