The live Mongy price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.19M. The table above accurately updates our MONGY price in real time. The price of MONGY is up 7.63% since last hour, up 55.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.18M. MONGY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MONGY.
What is the market cap of Mongy?
The current market cap of Mongy is $4.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mongy?
Currently, 286.05M of MONGY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 55.77%.
What is the current price of Mongy?
The price of 1 Mongy currently costs $0.004.
How many Mongy are there?
The current circulating supply of Mongy is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MONGY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mongy?
Mongy (MONGY) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 4.39M
55.77 %
#1738
$ 1.19M
1,000,000,000
