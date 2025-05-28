monopoly

price

$0.00274

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.01

The live Meta Monopoly price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $370.94K. The table above accurately updates our MONOPOLY price in real time. The price of MONOPOLY is up 3.67% since last hour, down -2.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.74M. MONOPOLY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MONOPOLY.

Meta Monopoly Stats

What is the market cap of Meta Monopoly?

The current market cap of Meta Monopoly is $13.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Meta Monopoly?

Currently, 135.38M of MONOPOLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $370.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.64%.

What is the current price of Meta Monopoly?

The price of 1 Meta Monopoly currently costs $0.003.

How many Meta Monopoly are there?

The current circulating supply of Meta Monopoly is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MONOPOLY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Meta Monopoly?

Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) currently ranks 1457 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.50M

-2.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1457

24H Volume

$ 370.94K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

