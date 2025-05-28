moodeng

$0.249

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.24

24h high

$0.26

VS
USD
BTC

The live Moo Deng price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $171.31M. The table above accurately updates our MOODENG price in real time. The price of MOODENG is down -2.48% since last hour, down -2.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $246.91M. MOODENG has a circulating supply of 989.97M coins and a max supply of 989.97M MOODENG.

Moo Deng Stats

What is the market cap of Moo Deng?

The current market cap of Moo Deng is $246.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Moo Deng?

Currently, 686.84M of MOODENG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $171.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.85%.

What is the current price of Moo Deng?

The price of 1 Moo Deng currently costs $0.25.

How many Moo Deng are there?

The current circulating supply of Moo Deng is 989.97M. This is the total amount of MOODENG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Moo Deng?

Moo Deng (MOODENG) currently ranks 272 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 246.95M

-2.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#272

24H Volume

$ 171.31M

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

