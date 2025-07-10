moomoo

MOO MOOMOOMOO

Live MOO MOO price updates and the latest MOO MOO news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live MOO MOO price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $539.76K. The table above accurately updates our MOOMOO price in real time. The price of MOOMOO is down -0.79% since last hour, down -15.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.89M. MOOMOO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MOOMOO.

MOO MOO Stats

What is the market cap of MOO MOO?

The current market cap of MOO MOO is $11.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MOO MOO?

Currently, 49.54M of MOOMOO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $539.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.27%.

What is the current price of MOO MOO?

The price of 1 MOO MOO currently costs $0.01.

How many MOO MOO are there?

The current circulating supply of MOO MOO is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MOOMOO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MOO MOO?

MOO MOO (MOOMOO) currently ranks 1747 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.07M

-15.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#1747

24H Volume

$ 539.76K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest MOO MOO news