$0.188

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.24

VS
USD
BTC

The live r/CryptoCurrency Moons price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.49M. The table above accurately updates our MOON price in real time. The price of MOON is down -2.39% since last hour, down -11.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.26M. MOON has a circulating supply of 81.24M coins and a max supply of 81.24M MOON.

r/CryptoCurrency Moons Stats

What is the market cap of r/CryptoCurrency Moons?

The current market cap of r/CryptoCurrency Moons is $15.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of r/CryptoCurrency Moons?

Currently, 7.91M of MOON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.50%.

What is the current price of r/CryptoCurrency Moons?

The price of 1 r/CryptoCurrency Moons currently costs $0.19.

How many r/CryptoCurrency Moons are there?

The current circulating supply of r/CryptoCurrency Moons is 81.24M. This is the total amount of MOON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of r/CryptoCurrency Moons?

r/CryptoCurrency Moons (MOON) currently ranks 855 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.18M

-11.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#855

24H Volume

$ 1.49M

Circulating Supply

81,000,000

