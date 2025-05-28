moonpig

moonpigMOONPIG

Live moonpig price updates and the latest moonpig news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0388

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live moonpig price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $37.95M. The table above accurately updates our MOONPIG price in real time. The price of MOONPIG is down -1.01% since last hour, down -35.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.79M. MOONPIG has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M MOONPIG.

moonpig Stats

What is the market cap of moonpig?

The current market cap of moonpig is $38.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of moonpig?

Currently, 978.17M of MOONPIG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $37.95M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -35.58%.

What is the current price of moonpig?

The price of 1 moonpig currently costs $0.04.

How many moonpig are there?

The current circulating supply of moonpig is 999.93M. This is the total amount of MOONPIG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of moonpig?

moonpig (MOONPIG) currently ranks 822 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 38.81M

-35.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#822

24H Volume

$ 37.95M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest moonpig news