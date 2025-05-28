moony

The live MOONY price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $153.13K. The table above accurately updates our MOONY price in real time. The price of MOONY is down -3.16% since last hour, up 4.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $81.31M. MOONY has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B MOONY.

What is the market cap of MOONY?

The current market cap of MOONY is $81.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MOONY?

Currently, 188.34M of MOONY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $153.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.83%.

What is the current price of MOONY?

The price of 1 MOONY currently costs $0.0008.

How many MOONY are there?

The current circulating supply of MOONY is 100.00B. This is the total amount of MOONY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MOONY?

MOONY (MOONY) currently ranks 699 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 81.46M

4.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#699

24H Volume

$ 153.13K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

