The live dotmoovs price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $550.58K. The table above accurately updates our MOOV price in real time. The price of MOOV is up 0.82% since last hour, down -1.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.24M. MOOV has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MOOV.

dotmoovs Stats

What is the market cap of dotmoovs?

The current market cap of dotmoovs is $6.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of dotmoovs?

Currently, 88.18M of MOOV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $550.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.73%.

What is the current price of dotmoovs?

The price of 1 dotmoovs currently costs $0.006.

How many dotmoovs are there?

The current circulating supply of dotmoovs is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MOOV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of dotmoovs?

dotmoovs (MOOV) currently ranks 1681 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.23M

-1.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1681

24H Volume

$ 550.58K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

