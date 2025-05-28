moox

$0.153

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live MOOxMOO price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.33K. The table above accurately updates our MOOX price in real time. The price of MOOX is up 0.38% since last hour, down -0.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $153.46M. MOOX has a circulating supply of 132.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MOOX.

MOOxMOO Stats

What is the market cap of MOOxMOO?

The current market cap of MOOxMOO is $20.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MOOxMOO?

Currently, 334.49K of MOOX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.08%.

What is the current price of MOOxMOO?

The price of 1 MOOxMOO currently costs $0.15.

How many MOOxMOO are there?

The current circulating supply of MOOxMOO is 132.00M. This is the total amount of MOOX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MOOxMOO?

MOOxMOO (MOOX) currently ranks 1186 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.26M

-0.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1186

24H Volume

$ 51.33K

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

