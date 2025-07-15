more

Live Moonveil price updates and the latest Moonveil news.

$0.0557

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.06

The live Moonveil price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.57M. The table above accurately updates our MORE price in real time. The price of MORE is up 65.79% since last hour, up 89.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $55.68M. MORE has a circulating supply of 179.89M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MORE.

Moonveil Stats

What is the market cap of Moonveil?

The current market cap of Moonveil is $10.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Moonveil?

Currently, 315.55M of MORE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 89.77%.

What is the current price of Moonveil?

The price of 1 Moonveil currently costs $0.06.

How many Moonveil are there?

The current circulating supply of Moonveil is 179.89M. This is the total amount of MORE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Moonveil?

Moonveil (MORE) currently ranks 1688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.01M

89.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#1688

24H Volume

$ 17.57M

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

