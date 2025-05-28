morris

$0.00763

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live MORRIS price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.57M. The table above accurately updates our MORRIS price in real time. The price of MORRIS is down -8.90% since last hour, up 29.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.63M. MORRIS has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M MORRIS.

MORRIS Stats

What is the market cap of MORRIS?

The current market cap of MORRIS is $8.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MORRIS?

Currently, 729.66M of MORRIS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 29.53%.

What is the current price of MORRIS?

The price of 1 MORRIS currently costs $0.008.

How many MORRIS are there?

The current circulating supply of MORRIS is 999.98M. This is the total amount of MORRIS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MORRIS?

MORRIS (MORRIS) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.28M

29.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 5.57M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

