Mother IggyMOTHER
The live Mother Iggy price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.27M. The table above accurately updates our MOTHER price in real time. The price of MOTHER is down -1.97% since last hour, up 0.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.10M. MOTHER has a circulating supply of 965.38M coins and a max supply of 965.38M MOTHER.
Mother Iggy Stats
What is the market cap of Mother Iggy?
The current market cap of Mother Iggy is $17.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mother Iggy?
Currently, 128.34M of MOTHER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.81%.
What is the current price of Mother Iggy?
The price of 1 Mother Iggy currently costs $0.02.
How many Mother Iggy are there?
The current circulating supply of Mother Iggy is 965.38M. This is the total amount of MOTHER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mother Iggy?
Mother Iggy (MOTHER) currently ranks 1279 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
