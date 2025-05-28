move

$0.166

The live Movement price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.23M. The table above accurately updates our MOVE price in real time. The price of MOVE is up 0.16% since last hour, down -1.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.66B. MOVE has a circulating supply of 2.55B coins and a max supply of 10.00B MOVE.

Movement Stats

What is the market cap of Movement?

The current market cap of Movement is $424.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Movement?

Currently, 175.54M of MOVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.69%.

What is the current price of Movement?

The price of 1 Movement currently costs $0.17.

How many Movement are there?

The current circulating supply of Movement is 2.55B. This is the total amount of MOVE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Movement?

Movement (MOVE) currently ranks 191 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 424.64M

-1.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#191

24H Volume

$ 29.23M

Circulating Supply

2,600,000,000

