$0.018

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live MoveZ price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $172.00K. The table above accurately updates our MOVEZ price in real time. The price of MOVEZ is up 2.60% since last hour, up 0.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $90.10M. MOVEZ has a circulating supply of 390.00M coins and a max supply of 5.00B MOVEZ.

MoveZ Stats

What is the market cap of MoveZ?

The current market cap of MoveZ is $7.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MoveZ?

Currently, 9.54M of MOVEZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $172.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.38%.

What is the current price of MoveZ?

The price of 1 MoveZ currently costs $0.02.

How many MoveZ are there?

The current circulating supply of MoveZ is 390.00M. This is the total amount of MOVEZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MoveZ?

MoveZ (MOVEZ) currently ranks 1000 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.16M

0.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#1000

24H Volume

$ 172.00K

Circulating Supply

390,000,000

