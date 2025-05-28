Moonriver is a parachain on the Kusama network. Kusama is a "canary network" which encourages experimental development prior to implementation on the Moonbeam sister chain on Polkadot. Like Moonbeam, Moonriver is an EVM-compatible smart contract platform built using the Substrate framework. The network has a native token called Moonriver (MOVR), which will allow holders to participate in consensus through staking, paying for transactions, and vote on governance proposals.