$0.0235

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mozaic price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $46.79K. The table above accurately updates our MOZ price in real time. The price of MOZ is up 1.30% since last hour, down -4.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.94M. MOZ has a circulating supply of 330.32M coins and a max supply of 977.76M MOZ.

Mozaic Stats

What is the market cap of Mozaic?

The current market cap of Mozaic is $7.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mozaic?

Currently, 1.99M of MOZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $46.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.08%.

What is the current price of Mozaic?

The price of 1 Mozaic currently costs $0.02.

How many Mozaic are there?

The current circulating supply of Mozaic is 330.32M. This is the total amount of MOZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mozaic?

Mozaic (MOZ) currently ranks 1362 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.75M

-4.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1362

24H Volume

$ 46.79K

Circulating Supply

330,000,000

