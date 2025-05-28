mplx

The live Metaplex price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.46M. The table above accurately updates our MPLX price in real time. The price of MPLX is up 0.50% since last hour, down -0.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $166.66M. MPLX has a circulating supply of 795.94M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MPLX.

Metaplex Stats

What is the market cap of Metaplex?

The current market cap of Metaplex is $132.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Metaplex?

Currently, 32.78M of MPLX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.70%.

What is the current price of Metaplex?

The price of 1 Metaplex currently costs $0.17.

How many Metaplex are there?

The current circulating supply of Metaplex is 795.94M. This is the total amount of MPLX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Metaplex?

Metaplex (MPLX) currently ranks 399 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 132.66M

-0.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#399

24H Volume

$ 5.46M

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

