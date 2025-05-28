Maxi PayFi Strategy TokenMPST
The live Maxi PayFi Strategy Token price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $364.93K. The table above accurately updates our MPST price in real time. The price of MPST is down -0.14% since last hour, up 0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.36M. MPST has a circulating supply of 32.38M coins and a max supply of 32.38M MPST.
Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Stats
What is the market cap of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token?
The current market cap of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token is $32.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token?
Currently, 365.12K of MPST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $364.93K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.02%.
What is the current price of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token?
The price of 1 Maxi PayFi Strategy Token currently costs $1.00.
How many Maxi PayFi Strategy Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token is 32.38M. This is the total amount of MPST that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token?
Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) currently ranks 942 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
