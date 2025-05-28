mrb

$0.0000468

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00005

24h high

$0.00005

The live MoonRabbits price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.17K. The table above accurately updates our MRB price in real time. The price of MRB is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.28M. MRB has a circulating supply of 634.80B coins and a max supply of 690.00B MRB.

MoonRabbits Stats

What is the market cap of MoonRabbits?

The current market cap of MoonRabbits is $29.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MoonRabbits?

Currently, 1.16B of MRB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of MoonRabbits?

The price of 1 MoonRabbits currently costs $0.00005.

How many MoonRabbits are there?

The current circulating supply of MoonRabbits is 634.80B. This is the total amount of MRB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MoonRabbits?

MoonRabbits (MRB) currently ranks 987 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.69M

%

Market Cap Rank

#987

24H Volume

$ 54.17K

Circulating Supply

630,000,000,000

