Live Metars Genesis price updates and the latest Metars Genesis news.

$5.46

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.86

24h high

$6.59

The live Metars Genesis price today is $5.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $163.62K. The table above accurately updates our MRS price in real time. The price of MRS is down -7.43% since last hour, up 89.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.46B. MRS has a circulating supply of 84.24M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MRS.

Metars Genesis Stats

What is the market cap of Metars Genesis?

The current market cap of Metars Genesis is $460.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Metars Genesis?

Currently, 29.97K of MRS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $163.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 89.19%.

What is the current price of Metars Genesis?

The price of 1 Metars Genesis currently costs $5.46.

How many Metars Genesis are there?

The current circulating supply of Metars Genesis is 84.24M. This is the total amount of MRS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Metars Genesis?

Metars Genesis (MRS) currently ranks 166 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 460.28M

89.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#166

24H Volume

$ 163.62K

Circulating Supply

84,000,000

