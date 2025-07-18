$3,666.62 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $3,665.04 24h high $3,846.81

The live Metronome Synth ETH price today is $3,666.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.32M. The table above accurately updates our MSETH price in real time. The price of MSETH is down -0.65% since last hour, down -3.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 33.42M. MSETH has a circulating supply of 9.11K coins and a max supply of 9.11K MSETH .